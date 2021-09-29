Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 96,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,091. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

