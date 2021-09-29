Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $62,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of AG opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

