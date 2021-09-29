Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 53,854 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,268,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MNSO opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

