Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

