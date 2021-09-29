Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,903 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.73%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

