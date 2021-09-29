Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,131 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $127.80 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

