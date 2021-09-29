Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 91,681 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

