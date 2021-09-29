Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 89,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

BSX stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

