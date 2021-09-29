Madison Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $578.77 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $275.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.34 and its 200 day moving average is $561.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

