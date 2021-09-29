Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as low as C$2.15. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 2,050 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$197.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

