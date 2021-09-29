Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.70

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.70 and traded as low as C$25.75. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.97, with a volume of 162,089 shares changing hands.

MFI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.69.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

