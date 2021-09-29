Mark Anthony Bankes Buys 40,000 Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

Shares of Centamin stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.83. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

