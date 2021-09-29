Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 850 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

