Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

