Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

