MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post $147.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.13 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $561.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTW stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

