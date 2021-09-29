Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.04

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.04 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 79.55 ($1.04). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 83.35 ($1.09), with a volume of 3,776,768 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £546.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.