Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Masimo makes up about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $269,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.04. 2,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,645. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $288.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average of $247.38.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.