Materion Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

