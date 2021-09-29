Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

