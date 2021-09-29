McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,656. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $248.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

