Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 6.4%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.34 and last traded at $185.60. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 188,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,428,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,013,651. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 8.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Medpace by 105,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

