Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 6.4%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.34 and last traded at $185.60. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 188,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.
MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.99.
In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,428,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,013,651. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 8.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Medpace by 105,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
