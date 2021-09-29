Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Reaches $230,481.12

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $230,481.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00353575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,672,523 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

