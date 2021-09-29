Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $281,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

HOG opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

