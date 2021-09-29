Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $293,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 592,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

