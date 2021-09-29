Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,501 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 210.42 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

