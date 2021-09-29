Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $261,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.65 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.47.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

