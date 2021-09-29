Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,368,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Meritage Homes worth $599,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

