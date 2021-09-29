Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $268,663.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,044,068 coins and its circulating supply is 79,043,970 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

