M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

