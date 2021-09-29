MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGP. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGP stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

