Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

