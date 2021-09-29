Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,029.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 491,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after acquiring an additional 468,372 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

