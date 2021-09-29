Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.