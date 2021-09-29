Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Northstar Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Microsoft by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

