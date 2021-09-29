Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $838.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 827.01 ($10.80), with a volume of 4685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 806.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 765.55. The company has a market cap of £487.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

