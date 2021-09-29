Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 804.58 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £488.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 806.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 765.55.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile
