Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 804.58 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £488.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 806.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 765.55.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

