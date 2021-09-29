Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

