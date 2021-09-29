MILC Platform (MLT) Reaches Market Cap of $15.71 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

