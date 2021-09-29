Minereum Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $933,462.32 and approximately $35,230.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,392,196 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

