Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.55 and last traded at C$22.63. 47,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 98,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.94.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.84.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.