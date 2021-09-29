Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,165 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

