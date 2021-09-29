Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.26 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

VFC stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.