Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,483 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Pool worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Pool by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock opened at $444.08 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

