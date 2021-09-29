ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $33,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.