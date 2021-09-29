Molina Healthcare (MOH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $284.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $256.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $275.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $255.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

