MonaCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $931,849.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003140 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $88.95 million and approximately $931,849.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,094.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.57 or 0.06923277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00344456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.40 or 0.01149569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00108415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.77 or 0.00558698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00514910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00299407 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

