Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,228 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $127,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 20.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 442.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. 168,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

