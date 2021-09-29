MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 5%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $482.04 and last traded at $482.89. 33,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 827,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,965 shares of company stock worth $69,874,053. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

