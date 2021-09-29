Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,506. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

